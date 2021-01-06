'Gentleman' meat buyer Glen Keil remembered fondly

The crowd at the SA Livestock Exchange at Dublin fell silent for a minute on Tuesday before the weekly sheep and lamb sale to remember former meat buyer and Stock Journal market reporter Glen Keil.



He passed away late last year at 89 years of age.



Mr Keil worked for wholesale meat company, City Meat, for 40 years until it ceased operations in 1993.



He travelled extensively across the state, Vic and NSW and pioneered buying of livestock on-farm in the Vic Mallee and Wimmera.



City Meats' Ray Lowe spotted him buying stock at the Angaston market for Lindners Butchers at Tanunda, where Glen worked alongside his father, and offered him a job but he initially declined the offer.

About six months later, recovering from rheumatic fever Mr Keil enquired as to whether the offer still stood and at 22 years of age he commenced with City Meat as a trainee meat buyer.

Over the years the Lowe family rewarded Mr Keil's tireless work and putting the company first by promoting him to head livestock buyer and wholesale meat manager.



After her father's death in 1997 Stephanie Mooney took over the reins to the family business which still included Pitlochry Station at Kingston, which City Meat had bought as a scrub block and developed.



Ms Mooney said Mr Keil was a "wonderful source of knowledge and assurance" and provided sound advice on marketing their livestock.

"He was always a quiet, unassuming gentleman who treated all with respect," she said.



"Our father was forever grateful for his long time friendship and support, we as a family are grateful too for his kindness and compassion, he will be sorely missed."



A couple of years before City Meat ceased trading Mr Keil was approached to work part-time as a markets reporter for Stock Journal, a role he continued for 17 years until his retirement in 2001.

His back page stories were always insightful on market trends and industry happenings. The devout Christian also wrote Christmas and Easter messages for the paper for many years.

He also worked for the National Livestock Reporting Service for three years from 1998, where he learned to use a computer for the first time in his life.

Even after his official retirement Mr Keil was often seen at Dublin buying cattle and lambs for butchers.



I don't know anyone that had a bad word to say about Glen which can't be said for everyone. - Peter Wood

Commission buyer Peter Wood, who knew the quietly spoken man for 50 years, says he was "one of the gentlemen of the industry".



"I don't know anyone that had a bad word to say about Glen which can't be said for everyone," he said.

Mr Wood said Mr Keil was very competitive in his buying days but also fair in his dealings and a very good judge of livestock.

"When he walked away from a property the producers always felt good. If he didn't have the best money he would always make them aware of it but often he would still buy the stock because of their previous dealings with him," he said.

"He never tried to buy them too cheaply but also still made a profit for City Meat, its hard to get that balance right."

