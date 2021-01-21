ICMJ Northern Conference back to face-to-face in 2021

Registrations are now open to anyone working or studying in the red meat industry for the Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association's second annual Northern Conference.

The 2021 conference will be held in Rockhampton from April 7 to 10, and follows success of the inaugural event in 2019.



The Northern Conference will again offer anyone working in the livestock and meat supply chain the chance to network and access professional development. The conference will also be an excellent opportunity for companies to meet and recruit potential employees, as the schedule will once again feature a careers expo.

ICMJ Northern Committee chair Ethan Mooney said that the cancellation of the 2020 event due to Covid-19 restrictions has meant many working within the red meat and livestock industry will be excited to for the chance to get back to face-to-face networking in 2021.

"We had to take a break last year, as many conferences did, but we are back this year keener than ever to provide people who work in the meat and livestock industry, or would like to, with a really exciting and unique program," Mr Mooney said.

"The Northern Conference will once again cater for both people already working in the meat and livestock industry and seeking to enhance their career prospects through professional development training, as well as university students seeking knowledge, careers advice and the opportunity to compete in meat judging competitions.

"And then, of course, there are the companies who can come along to meet these passionate young people with hopes of recruiting future industry leaders to their workforce."

Hosted by CQUniversity and Teys Australia in Rockhampton, the conference is designed as a specialist event to showcase the northern beef industry.

Unlike ICMJ's flagship Wagga event, which provides meat science training in beef, lamb and pork for university students through a competitive environment, the Rockhampton Conference is focused on the unique challenges and opportunities that the broader Northern Australian beef industry offers.

CQUniversity's Michael Thomson said the program would feature both presentations and hands-on workshops.

"We always endeavour to make these events as practical and interesting as possible and the 2021 Northern Conference will be no different," he said.

"Attendees will get a chance to meet industry leaders while also getting out in the paddock and getting their boots dirty and, of course, tasting some great meat," he said.

The ICMJ Association is a not-for-profit organisation with a mission to 'Inspire and develop future professionals in the global red meat industry'. The Australian ICMJ has accomplished a long and successful reputation of attracting graduates to careers in the red meat industry and the Northern Conference has also been designed to develop and retain existing talent in the industry.

Early-bird registrations made before February 28, 2021 are $250 per person including accommodation or $180 for those not needing accommodation. Both packages, which are highly subsidised by industry sponsorship, include all lunches and dinners. Registrations made after February 28 will cost $330.



Registrations close March 5. To register visit www.icmj.com.au/product/2021nicmj