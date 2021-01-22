New port infrastructure at Port Adelaide

CARGILL is loading grain for export at Port Adelaide via the use of an export mobile ship loader it has had built for grain exporting.

The first exports via the port facility at Berth 20 at Port Adelaide were loaded this week.

Cargill officials said that while the loader was mobile they intended it to stay at its current location for the foreseeable future.

The port facility will be used to export grain accumulated at Cargill's South Australian Grain Flow bulk storages at Maitland, Mallala, Pinnaroo and Crystal Brook.

Viterra has a stranglehold on grain exports out of South Australia, however there have been new developments in recent years on the Eyre Peninsula, via Free Eyre's Port Spencer project and T-Ports' development at Lucky Bay and a proposed project at Wallaroo on the Yorke Peninsula, along with Eyre Peninsula CBH's Cape Hardy project.

Cargill is focusing on exporting out of Port Adelaide, where it has previously executed grain exports using a mobile ship loader as far back as 2016.

There will be another avenue to the export market in SA with Cargill unveiling its mobile ship loader at Port Adelaide.

The company said in a statement it believed its new loader was thought to be the first purpose built mobile ship loader in Australia and said it was pleased with the loading rates the loader could achieve.

Erik Wibholm, Cargill Australia managing director said the new ship loader reinforced Cargill's long-term commitment to the Australian grains industry and provided another avenue for exports in years when large volumes placed a strain on port capacity.

"This new port facility will bring investment to the Port Adelaide port zone, and enhance the competitiveness and efficiency of South Australia's export supply chain," Mr Wibholm said.

"This is particularly important in large exports years like this one, where increased port capacity creates new market opportunities for South Australian growers," he said.

Technically, he said the new facility featured state of the art quality control with the latest technology in sampling, testing and screening.

The port facility was designed in Europe, with major componentry built in Europe while the superstructure was built in China.