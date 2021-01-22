Rural volunteers needed to test phone blackspot busters

Rural residents living in scratchy phone service areas can volunteer for a Federal government sponsored trial.



Some of the trials will include antennas or battery back up at homes intended to provide better in-home call quality.



The trials are the next stage of a long investigation into what comes next for rural and regional residents if some of the current phone systems like copper to the home are abandoned through cost cutting.



A replacement for the aging radio telephone system relied on by thousands of rural Australians has also become a critical issue.



More reading: Lack of replacement for HCRC phones becoming critical



The government has announced NBN Co., Queensland's Concerotel and NSW communications company Zetifi as the first three grant recipients under its $2 million Alternative Voice Services Trials.



Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the trials aim to find better ways of delivering voice services for the future.

"The trials are a great opportunity for new players to demonstrate new ways to provide better voice services, more in line with changing consumer needs particularly for greater mobility," Mr Fletcher said.



NBN Co will deliver up to 260 trial voice services across Australia, including across its fixed wireless and satellite networks, as well as trialling a low band fixed wireless solution.



Concerotel will deliver up to 200 trial voice services in the Cocos (Keeling) Islands and Norfolk Island, providing better services to mobile phones reliant on satellite links.



Zetifi, from Wagga Wagga, will deliver up to 50 trial voice services to provide improved Wi-Fi calling for farms in rural and remote areas of NSW and northern Victoria who currently experience poor mobile coverage.



The three grant winners will need to recruit participants for the trials in the coming months so those consumers interested in participating in the trials "should stay tuned for details".

Rural people can register their interest in the trials here.

The government said it was also finalising grant agreements with other shortlisted applicants and expects to make further announcements about other successful projects shortly.

