Out of the ashes: the rise and rise of Fanny Lumsden

Singer-songwriter Fanny Lumsden took home five Tamworth Golden Guitar Awards for her album Fallow.

The artist took to the stage to accept the prestigious Toyota Album of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.

The album was released into the world in the wake of devastating bushfires and on the brink of a global pandemic.

Lumsden also won the Golden Guitar for Alt Country Album of the Year, Apple Music Single of the Year for Fierce and CMT Video of the Year for Mountain Song/This Too Shall Pass which she directed with husband Dan Stanley Freeman.

Most of her family made the trip to Tamworth to support her at the event.

The awards - hosted by Andrew Swift and Catherine Britt - marked a reunion for the country music community following the mayhem caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



The 49th annual Golden Guitar Awards night was put on by Tamworth Regional Council and the Country Music Association of Australia (CMAA).

CMAA chair Dan Biddle said the night showed the resilience of the country music community - and Tamworth.

Tamworth's Aleyce Simmonds took home a Golden Guitar Award on Saturday night, with great mates Amber Lawrence, Kirsty Lee Akers and Dianna Corcoran.

The girl squad won Vocal Collaboration of the Year for their moving all-female rendition of John Williamson's True Blue.



The team performed True Blue live at the ceremony.

The McClymont sisters won the Country Capital News Group/Duo of the Year and Contemporary Country Album of the Year for their record Mayhem to Madness.

Luke O'Shea took out the Traditional Country Album of the Year for There in the Ochre and Heritage Song of the Year with Kamilaroi man Kevin Bennett, for their collaboration Happy Australia Day.

Melody Moko went home with her first Golden Guitar Award, after being named New Talent of the Year, while the ever popular Travis Collins took out Male Artist of the Year.

All the 2021 Toyota Golden Guitar Award winners

Toyota Album of the Year: Fallow, Fanny Lumsden



Alt Country Album of the Year:Fallow, Fanny Lumsden



Contemporary Country Album of the Year:Mayhem to Madness, The McClymonts

Traditional Country Album of the Year:There in the Ochre, Luke O'Shea



Male Artist of the Year: Travis Collins, Wreck Me

Female Artist of the Year: Fanny Lumsden, Fallow



Country Music Capital News Group/Duo of the Year: The McClymonts, Mayhem To Madness

Vocal Collaboration of the Year: Amber Lawrence, Aleyce Simmonds, Kirsty Lee Akers and Dianna Corcoran - True Blue

Bush Ballad of the Year:Six Decks to Darwin, Dean Perrett

Heritage Song of the Year:Happy Australia Day, Luke O'Shea and Kevin Bennett

Coca-Cola Instrumental of the Year:Prelude, The Weeping Willows

Bluegrass Recording of the Year: Finger Picking Good, Kristy Cox (featuring Tommy Emmanuel)

New Talent of the Year: Melody Moko, Like Hank Would

APRA AMCOS Song of the Year:The High Price of Surviving, Shane Nicholson

CMT Video of the Year: Mountain Song/This Too Shall Pass, Fanny Lumsden

Apple Music Single of the Year:Fierce, Fanny Lumsden

Top Selling Album of the Year:The Speed of Now, Part I, Keith Urban (previously announced)

