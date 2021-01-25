Palari sold for $16 million

CHARTERS Towers-based Rhett Camm has bought the Deguara family's outstanding 5492 hectare (13,572 acre) Central Queensland property Palari for $16 million.



Listed for sale including substantial plant through Nutrien Harcourts GDL, the Valkyrie district property is described as being developed brigalow scrub soils running to open Funnel Creek flats.



The property features mainly improved pastures, including buffel grasses as well as green panic interspersed with burgundy bean and seca stylos, and natural species.



Palari has an estimated carrying capacity of 2500 adult cattle equivalents.



Palari features a Renkie centre pivot covering 50ha.

Some 520ha has previously been cultivated. About 2800ha has also been stick raked and disc ploughed.

Palari is subdivided into 13 paddocks with laneways servicing each paddock. There are steel and timber cattle yards capable of handling up to 1500 head. There is also a Renkie centre pivot covering 50ha.



There are three homesteads on Palari. Other improvements include a hay and machinery sheds, seven bay vehicle shed, and storage sheds.

The extensive plant included trucks, tractors, dozers and farming equipment.

The marketing of Palari was handled by Bill Hamilton and Damien Freney from Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

