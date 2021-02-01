Beekeepers stung by weather and fire

BUSHFIRES over the past couple of months have kicked the Western Australian beekeeping industry while it was already down.

Having suffered from dry conditions, particularly around the Gingin region, recent bushfires have set the sector back for up to a decade.

First, the Beekeeper's Nature Reserve, a prized honey producing region near Jurien Bay was decimated by bushfire in December, which burnt about 24,000 hectares.

Then from early January to late last week, bushfires burnt through the Dandaragan and Gingin shires, taking with it more than 10,300ha.

The Jurien Bay and Gingin shire fires were caused by lightning strikes, whereas the Department of Fire and Emergency Services reported the Dandaragan shire blaze as "accidental".

Agricultural Produce Commission Beekeepers Producers' Committee chairman Stephen Fewster, who is a fourth-generation beekeeper from Gingin with about 1600 hives, said the bushfires, coupled with dry conditions, have placed the industry in a dire state.

"This is probably the worst season I have ever seen for the industry and I have been beekeeping all my life," Mr Fewster said.

Counting himself as one of the lucky ones, Mr Fewster said he didn't lose any hives, but knows of one beekeeper who lost 120 hives and another who lost 30.

He expects it would take at least seven years, even up to a decade for the industry to recover.

"The damage the fires have caused (this month and last month) has been massive," he said.

"With the fire at Beekeepers Nature Reserve and now these around Gingin (and Dandaragan), it has made for a massive loss for our WA industry.

"It has affected producer's hives, vegetation for pollination and also the honey flow."

Scorched country in the Gingin shire. Photo by Nikki Woods, Nikki's Photography.

Beekeepers Nature Reserve is crucial for apiarists as it provides a breeding ground for bees during winter.

Beekeepers take their bees there to get them ready for pollination of horticulture and nut crops in spring.

As a result, a ripple effect is likely to be felt on the horticulture sector which relies on pollination.

"We have to feed our bees so we will have to take them somewhere, which will be a big cost for us to get our bees ready for pollination, or we will likely have to supplementary feed during the winter," Mr Fewster said.

Having been in a drought for the previous two years, with last year being particularly tough, Mr Fewster was unsure how long he'd have to supplement feed for.

This will also mean they won't produce honey for the year.

In terms of how policy makers, farmers, consumers and the general public can help beekeepers, Mr Fewster said it mainly revolved around communicating with beekeepers on when was the best time to carry out prescribed burns to benefit both sides.

However he said burning off had generally been done in consultation with the industry which had helped.

"If we have a honey crop coming that year, they won't burn there that year and do some other areas instead," Mr Fewster said.

"And letting fires burn their own path for a bit instead of burning whole blocks out works well.

"We have been pushing for fire breaks at Beekeeper's Natures Reserve."

He said buying local honey and bee products was also a great way for people to support WA's beekeepers.

