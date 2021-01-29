Understanding market function critical to maximising prices

SLOW DOWN: Nathan Cattle, CGX managing director, says growers can maximise returns with a slower sales program to allow exporters to compete when they are able to process the grain through ports.

THE BIG upswing in world grain prices through January has been good news for grain growers but there is still scope for further gains.

Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange managing director, said Australian grain was still cheap on the world stage.

"The prices on offer here stack up well, which is why there is such strong international demand at present," Mr Cattle said.

However, he said infrastructure placed a constraint on how much of that demand got down to grower level.

"There are plenty of buyers interested in buying your grain, but they can only buy and execute a certain amount of grain at a time," Mr Cattle said.

"If growers sell too quickly, this will keep a weight on Aussie grower prices relative to our international competitors," he said.

This is particularly relevant on the east coast, where there is equal focus on the domestic market and the supply chain can struggle to export the big crop.

In the west, he said values were higher as more grain could be bought for immediate export.

Mr Cattle said for growers with unsold grain, a slower selling pace would help to underpin local prices and not put too much product out without immediate demand.

He said gaining a greater understanding of supply and demand ebbs and flows could aid growers fully maximise returns.

"Australian growers should know that their behaviour is having a large impact on the value received at the farm gate on any given day," he said.

Mr Cattle said the use of an online exchange, such as Clear Grain Exchange (CGX), where farmers can nominate a price and wait for a buyer to match it, were part of a strategy of getting the best possible returns.

"Make sure you have your grain on offer at the price you want so all buyers can see it and try to buy it," he said.

Mr Cattle said there had been increasing acceptance of selling grain online through platforms, such as CGX.

"Earlier in the month we saw the highest amount of grain traded ever on CGX in a single day," he said.

Mr Cattle said a price rise, that saw values tick over to levels targeted by growers, led to the big day, where 72,699 tonnes were traded on the exchange.

"It's a good bonus for growers because there is a lot more value being created than indicative cash price bids on the day."

He said the market was also happy to participate, with 26 different buyers purchasing grain on the record day.

Mr Cattle forecast a good run for Aussie growers over coming months.

"Australian grain remains relatively cheap versus our major export competitors, and so Australian grain is in demand," he said.

Mr Cattle said Australian wheat and barley was particularly competitive into traditional markets in Asia and the Middle East for February delivery.