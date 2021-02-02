Farm sector will succeed in ambitious growth plan using latest technologies

COMMENT

The stunning turnaround in Australia's agricultural fortunes during the past 12 months likely ranks as a rare highlight from the otherwise challenging year that was 2020.



Grain hoppers are overflowing, livestock prices remain high and demand for fresh Australian produce grows.



So, there is every reason to be increasingly confident about the future of the national agricultural sector.

A 7 per cent increase in the value of agricultural production across Australia is a reason to celebrate.



But it demonstrates the size of the challenge facing the industry if it is to achieve its target of $100 billion in farmgate value by 2030 - set by the National Farmers' Federation (NFF).



Now, with just nine years to go, the sector must grow by as much in the coming nine years as it did in the past generation if this ambition is to be realised.



Australian agriculture cannot afford to reverse the gains made in the past year.



It has to turbo-charge growth, adapt and change if this reasonable ambition is to be realised.

Building resilience for the next dry spell, downturn in global terms of trade or other industry challenge is essential to agriculture continuing to grow in value and importance to the Australian economy.



And while it has often been said that the need to start - or hasten - the transition from manual to digital agriculture is now, there has arguably never been a better time to ramp-up digital farming across Australia.

While digital agriculture can not put more water in the dam or make it rain, it can help farmers better use finite resources, manage pasture, monitor livestock and reduce farm input costs for products such as fertiliser and chemicals.



How many times a week do you drive to a paddock just to check on things?



Surely it would be easier if you could remotely monitor water in troughs, or your farm gates and storage sheds?

In September last year, NBN™ released the findings of its "Connecting Australia: Future of farming" research, which found that internet-enabled digital agriculture could increase the industry's value by up to $15.6 billion by 2030.



AgriFutures Australia predicts that "business as usual" in agriculture will see the industry fall $15.7 billion short of the $100 billion target by 2030.



The adoption of digital agriculture is the difference between success and failure.

With the capacity to save growers time, make them money and open new trading opportunities, farmers across Australia need to be considering how ready their business is to adapt to an increasingly digital environment.



Mobile communications technology has played a big role in the growth of digital agriculture to date.



And the capacity for the fast and far-reaching NBN™ network to help increase the spread of digital agriculture across Australia is significant.

In the coming 12 months, NBN™ will continue working with governments, the NFF, peak industry and state farming groups, the rural Research and Development Corporations and others to help increase understanding of the benefits of digital agriculture and learn ways to support the industry's $100 billion target.



We are Australian agriculture's partner in digital agriculture and, together, we want to help farmers save time and grow productivity with the NBN™ network.

The story Farm sector will succeed in ambitious growth plan using latest technologies first appeared on Stock & Land.