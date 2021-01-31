Vale Gavan Doull - a true FNQ gentleman

Gavan Doull (1955-2021) was killed earlier this month in an on-farm accident.

Earlier this month the Far North Queensland Atherton Tablelands dairy community lost one of its finest gentlemen.



Gavan Doull was a dedicated dairy farmer, a Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation district councillor and an all-round good bloke killed in a tragic on-farm accident.

While he was a fourth-generation dairy farmer on the Tablelands (Gavan's great-grandfather was Charlie Belson, one of the farmers who developed the dairy industry up on the Atherton Tablelands), Gavan was a qualified engineer for whom the love of the land was always his first passion.

Gavan grew up at Upper Barron and Peeramon.



He attended James Cook University in Townsville 1973-77 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.

He worked in Sydney as a civil engineer, then in Townsville building spec homes in the 1980s.



At JCU, he researched the stress elements associated with wind effects on buildings during cyclones and other major weather events. Later he worked for Roche in Townsville.

Gavan's lifelong family association with the Tablelands dairy industry and his love of the land, had him return to the farm in 1994.

Gavan was a QDO district councillor, spent time on the Johnston River Integrated Catchment Management Committee and the Weed and Pest Advisory Committee to the Council.



He also was a member of Malanda and Lake Eacham and North Johnstone Landcare Associations and participated in and was passionate about the dissemination of information through the Small Farms Field Days.



Gavan was a loving husband of 38 years to Jeanine and father to Brett 37, Jason 35, Helen 31 and the late Simon. He will be remembered with love by his mother Shirley, his brothers and sister - Rodney, Pam and Lindsay and their families.

Gavan always had time for his colleagues and mates in the dairy industry. His tragic death has rocked our small dairying community where he will be sorely missed. On behalf of QDO and all our members, our thoughts are with Jeanine and the family.

The story Vale Gavan Doull - a true FNQ gentleman first appeared on North Queensland Register.