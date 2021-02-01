Holden Maloo ute sells for more than $1 million

A 2017 HSV W1 Maloo ute - one of four built after the closure of the Holden factory - sold for a record $1.050 million at the weekend.



And the last Holden to roll out of the Australia factory - a Holden VF Series II SSV Redline with just 102 kilometres on the clock - sold for a record $750,000 under the hammer.

Chief operations officer for Lloyds Auctions Lee James said both sales had broken Australian records.

"The two new owners of these vehicles are extremely excited to have been the successful bidders of these cars," he said.

Mr Hames said the HSV W1 V8 Maloo ute broke the record for Australia's most expensive road registerable muscle car.

Mr Hames said the HSV W1 V8 Maloo ute broke the record for Australia's most expensive road registerable muscle car.

The previous record was $1.03m for a Ford Falcon GTHO in 2018.

"There were three bidders that bid over $1 million on the Maloo ute with two of them being Holden enthusiasts. However the winning bidder is a group specialising in raffling off unique cars so I don't think it will be the last time we see this car," he said.

"This car was a secret project built under the cloak of silence to celebrate two Australian icons. The first being Holden and the second being a classic Aussie ute. This is arguably one of Australia's most collectable muscle cars and its one of only four ever built."



RED FEVER: The last Holden car to roll off the Australia factory floor sold for $750,000 at the weekend.

After spirited bidding the last serial numbered Holden sold for $750,000 to an avid Holden collector on the east coast.

"The results of these two cars are extremely worthy due to the strong inquiry we had nationwide from collectors, investors and Holden enthusiasts all week," Mr Hames said.

He said since Holden had closed its factory in Australia there had been a race to secure Holden vehicles and the nostalgia that goes with them.

"We have seen a huge demand for Holden vehicles particularly HSV since the closure of Holden."

