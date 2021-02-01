Wool knitting revival shows no signs of slowing

KNITTING REVIVAL: Pandemic restrictions has seen a a revival in many crafts and knitters hope their new fans will keep at it after the emergency has passed.

The pandemic-inspired revival for traditional handcrafts like knitting shows no signs of slowing.



Woollen mills have been flat up keeping up with the demand.

Craft groups say the big winners have been charities like hospitals as the new knitting fans look to give their newfound obsessions added worth.

These groups hope this new generation of people who knit, crochet, spin or weave will keep the craft flourishing post-pandemic as well.

YouTube tutorials have been in hot demand, they say.

"People were looking for things to do during lockdown, something to keep them entertained," Handknitters Guild of South Australia Barbara Reinfeld said.

"Knitting is one of those crafts which is relaxing and good for your brain," Ms Reinfeld said.

She said most of the new converts had come from a background where someone in the family had been a knitter."

Once they had met their family's needs for woollen clothes like scarves, beanies and socks they had moved on to bigger projects like jumpers and shawls.

Then the call came out to the craft groups for lists of charities they could donate to.

The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired a return to traditional handcrafts.

Knitters Guild NSW president Sally Ogilvie said the charities were the big winners from the sudden popularity in hand crafts.

"From little caps for babies in hospitals, woollen toys for Ronald McDonald House to larger items for refugees, people want to help others using their new skills," Ms Ogilvie said.

Big craft wool suppliers like The Bendigo Woollen Mills in Victoria have had to put on extra shifts to keep pace with the demand.



Sales manager Kai Crosson said extra staff were employed to keep up with booming online sales.

Knitting groups said people in lockdown had quickly become bored with board games and turned to crafts or cooking to ease the boredom.



"Will they keep it up after the pandemic, your guess is as good as mine," Ms Ogilvie said.



"We hope and think so, once you've been a knitter if sort of grabs hold of you," she said.

The online demand for patterns has also enthused the knitting groups.



Ms Reinfeld said new converts quickly became adventurous.

"We've had such a big surge of interest, especially from young people.

"Their mothers, their aunts or someone they remember knitting away in their homes they just went for it.

"It is their generosity we have found has been really terrific.

"It has revived a lot of skills people didn't really know they had and I think they will keep at it," Ms Reinfeld said.



"I have never known it to be so busy.

Woollen mills have had to recruit extra staff and put on extra shifts to keep up with demand.

"I think a lot of people who learned some of the basics as a child are suddenly giving it another go.

"Not to forgot there are still a lot of older people who have never given up who find they might not have a lot of people to knit for anymore.

"They are also asking us for lists of charities they can donate to.

"A lot of people are winners from this, we are happy to say."