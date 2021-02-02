NTCA conference back on the agenda

Planning for the 2021 Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association's industry conference at the Alice Springs Convention Centre is in full swing, with more than 450 delegates from across Australia expected to attend the event.

NTCA acting CEO Romy Carey said the organisation was excited about putting together the much-anticipated annual conference, which had to be postponed at the last minute in March last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The NTCA conference and gala dinner is the highlight in the pastoralists' annual calendar and we look forward to welcoming a large number of industry representatives, high calibre key-note speakers, dignitaries, NT and Federal politicians as well as many of our NT cattlemen and women in Alice Springs this year," Mrs Carey said.

Held from March 25 to 27, the event includes a Ladies Luncheon at the Alice Springs Golf Club and the annual gala dinner.

"In 2021 we want to put on the biggest and most amazing event the industry has seen to date, and that's why we have selected the old quarry as new location for the gala dinner," Mrs Carey said.



"The quarry's stunning rock wall will provide a beautiful backdrop for the event, with pictures of the Stockman's Hall of Fame and photographs entered in the annual NTCA photo competition projected onto the wall at night."

ALSO IN BEEF:

Mrs Carey said the NTCA had also added a new event to the program, offering delegates the option to attend the inaugural cattlemen's race day at the Alice Springs Turf Club on March 27.

"Together with the Pioneer Welcome Drinks, our awards ceremonies, the Georgina Pastoral Future NTCA Breakfast, a presidents' lunch and a large industry panel session, we have three days packed with information, entertainment, new research and technology, and lots of special surprises.

"A newly developed app will help guide delegates around the conference hall, with incentives offered to interact with our valuable sponsors. We will also be drawing the winner of our NTCA Mega Raffle at the gala dinner."

Mrs Carey encouraged NTCA members to enter their photos in the 2021 Elders photo competition, with winners being announced at the gala dinner on March 26.

Businesses interested in exhibiting at the event can apply for financial support as part of the Business Events Grant Program.

"The NTCA Conference is listed as an Approved Event under the grant program," Mrs Carey said.



"Sponsors and exhibitors of the 2021 NTCA Conference are eligible to apply for support to attend and participate in the event."

Grant funding will cover up to 50 per cent of eligible expenditure including travel and accommodation costs, production of promotional material, digital promotions including the design of audio visual material, cost for freight and shipping of exhibits and the set-up of booths, and much more.

Conference, ladies luncheon, race day and gala dinner tickets are available online at: https://aapevents.eventsair.com/ntca/