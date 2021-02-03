Big Saudi win for barley sector

SAUDI Arabia has bought up big at its latest barley tender, with Australia the major beneficiary.

According to Thomas Elder Markets around 600,000 tonnes of the 660,000 tonnes tendered at the transaction will be supplied by Australia.

And the prices were good from what is traditionally a particularly price-conscious customer, with average free on board (FOB) values of $A358 a tonne.

South Australia is likely to be one of the big winners, with Viterra winning 360,000 tonnes at the tender.

Mr Whitelaw said Australian barley was currently very competitive on the world stage.

"Australian barley is in demand and these sort of sales are getting rid of a large volume of grain at a very good price," he said.

Mary Raynes, Australian Export GrainS Innovation Centre (AEGIC) barley markets manager said it was good to see Australian barley selling well without China, which is not buying from Australia due to hefty tariffs imposed by its government.

"We've seen these big sales to Saudi Arabia, which is great, it is back to the days when Saudi Arabia was a massive customer of Australian barley, but we're also seeing really good sales to places like Vietnam and Thailand," Ms Raynes said.

"Both of those places are set to buy significant amounts more than the previous year of Australian barley," she said.

"When you combine that with the Saudi sales you can see how we've managed to sell a lot of what was a fairly large crop."

Mr Whitelaw said high global prices had meant fears the Chinese tariffs would have a catastrophic impact on Australian sales had been allayed.

"It has been a good set of circumstances, there was a big crop but there is strong demand for it."

Ms Raynes said the emergence of new markets was a confidence booster for the barley industry.

"People were very concerned at what the tariffs might mean, it has been good to see these new markets fill the hole left by China's absence," she said.

Mr Whitelaw said China's massive purchases of feed grain in recent weeks may be spurring other grain consumers to secure stocks earlier.

