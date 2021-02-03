Country people 'living in fear' from kangaroo shooting claim slammed

An animal rights group has been slammed for claiming country people "live in fear" from hunting in rural areas.



The little known Australian Wildlife Protection Council made the claim saying last week's decision to lift kangaroo cull numbers in Victoria would make the problem worse.



The decision would "further increase the number of country residents living in fear as they are subjected to the sound of high-powered rifles in the middle of the night near their homes", the group claimed.



The council's president, Peter Hylands, said he had travelled extensively around Australia and had heard many stories of people in the country not being able to sleep because of the noise of shooting.



"This is only going to make it worse, it will bring shooting up close and personal to people's homes," he said.



A Victorian rural community leader, who did not want to be named because he said he feared being attacked on social media, said the claim was "poppycock".

"These people don't live in the country, most of them anyway, there's no war zone out here," he said.



"I sleep really well."



The Victorian government last week said it now believes there are almost two million kangaroos across the state which has led to a 39 per cent lift in "harvesting" quotas.

Victoria will allow the extra meat to be made available for human consumption - not just for pet food as has been the case.

Mr Hylands said his group did not believe the numbers were accurate.

"Shooters are going to have to go looking for them ... kangaroos are going to be shot on people's fencelines," he said.

Mr Hylands said: "We have testimonies from country Victorians saying they lay awake at night hearing their beloved kangaroos being slaughtered with high-powered rifles.



"Tourist operators say their businesses will be destroyed because tourists witnessing the killing and butchering will never return."



When questioned on the claims of country people being unable to sleep at night, Mr Hylands said the information was accurate.

"Look into the future and the problem is only going to get worse and worse."

Meanwhile, the licence to process the kangaroo meat for human consumption was awarded to the Castle Estate abattoir near Camperdown.



"We see kangaroo harvest as an opportunity to utilise the protein source like other parts of the country have done for many years," Steven Castle said.

"Reducing waste and maximising the accessibility and premium quality of meat for consumption per animal is one of our key values, and our approach to kangaroo farming is no exception to this legacy. Rearing animals takes years and is a process that we believe deserves respect as do the animals themselves."