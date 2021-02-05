CBH wraps up harvest receivals

HARVEST has officially come to an end with CBH Group closing its 2020-21 season, surpassing all expectations to equal the fourth largest on record with 15.1 million tonnes of grain delivered into the WA network.

Despite receiving below average rainfall over the growing season, growers demonstrated how innovative and progressive farming practices coupled with mild temperatures can produce an above average crop.

CBH chief operations officer Ben Macnamara congratulated growers and the CBH team for an outstanding season.

"At the start of harvest, the general forecast was for a below average season so for growers to deliver over and above this is a great achievement," Mr Macnamara said.

"Harvest was relatively smooth, despite widespread rainfall in November which disrupted the start of harvest and caused some frustration and concern over the potential impact on quality.

"In the end, both quality and yields exceeded expectations across parts of the State, there were some areas where harvest was patchy and some growers did not have as good a season as others."

Several records were broken this season including CBH's busiest day ever experienced on November 23 when 528,687t were delivered to 112 sites across the network.

Fourteen sites also broke their daily receival records and 15 sites broke their season records.

"These records were made possible by our significant investment into expanding and enhancing our network sites, the CBH team operating sites efficiently and grower's investing in their equipment to increase their harvest capacity," Mr Macnamara said.

"As the pace and size of harvest increases, we will continue investing in our network to ensure we can provide an efficient service to growers when they need it most."

Site cycle times averaged 38 minutes across the network, a not-unexpected increase of just two minutes from last year given the significantly larger harvest and still six to eight minutes faster than just a few seasons ago.

Improved site efficiencies were supported by the continued uptake of the CDF app with 96 per cent of tonnage delivered via the app, up from 91pc in 2019-20 and 69pc in 2018-19, the first year of network-wide use.

CBH is now focused on the task of out-turning the grain to its four ports to meet a busy export program for the State.

The shipping stem is fully booked until the end of June, driven by strong demand from favourable market conditions.

The story CBH wraps up harvest receivals first appeared on Farm Weekly.