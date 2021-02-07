Farm Online
Bega Cheese to honour supply contracts

By Mal Gill
Updated February 8 2021 - 4:04am, first published February 7 2021 - 11:00pm
Bega Cheese executive chairman Barry Irvin has said existing milk supply agreements will be honoured.

NEW Masters milk owner Bega Cheese has confirmed it will honour the existing supply agreements for its inherited 19 Western Australian dairy farmer suppliers.

