Hyundai Tucson recalled over serious fire concerns

Hyundai Tucson manufactured between 2015 and 2021 are being recalled over concerns of engine fire, even when the car is off.



More than 93,000 cars are affected by the manufacturing error.



The problem lies with an electronic control circuit board in the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) module which could short circuit when the components are exposed to moisture.



Product Safety Australia said in a statement there was a risk of an engine compartment fire, even when the car was turned off, as the circuit was constantly powered.



"This could increase the risk of an accident, serious injury or death to vehicle occupants, other road users and bystanders, and/or damage to property.

The short circuit does not affect the functioning of the brake system."

Owners of Tucson's are encouraged to park the car in an open space away from flammable materials and structures. Meaning the car shouldn't be garaged until fixed.

Car owners will be contacted by Hyundai Motor Company Australia and asked to contact an authorised Hyundai dealership to have a relay kit installed on the circuit board. This prevents the power surge and eliminates the risk of fire. This repair will be conducted free of charge.

Affected owners can find their nearest dealer by visiting https://www.hyundai.com.au/dealer

For further information, consumers can contact Hyundai's Customer Care Centre on 1800 186 306.

