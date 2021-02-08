Effigy goes down the river in protest of missing Water Minister

A paper mache effigy of the federal water minister Keith Pitt made its way along the Murray River yesterday in a water protest by southern basin irrigators.

The newly-formed Southern Connected Basin Communities lobby group were in Yarrawonga, Cobram and Tocumwal on Friday with the hand-made mannequin given the nickname "COVID-Keith the minister for no water", meeting with concerned irrigators in what they say Mr Pitt should have done when he was appointed minister.



Southern Riverina Irrigators chief executive Sophie Baldwin, who is helping run the SCBC, said it has been 12 months since Mr Pitt took on the water portfolio.

"Despite repeated requests he still hasn't been to visit any of our concerned community groups," she said.

"So we have brought COVID-Keith the minister for no water, he has decided he is happy to come and visit and have a chat to the community instead.

"In five months they are going to license floodplain harvesting in the north and if it goes ahead at the level they are talking about it will actually strip 721,000 megalitres of water from both the Victorian and NSW productive pool.

"That is water that will be gone forever. We need people to be aware of that and get on board with us."



Ms Baldwin said the SCBC represents communities and groups across three states that are concerned water policy is decimating the southern basin.



"The Murray-Darling Basin Plan is just fundamentally flawed and has decimated our rural communities, it isn't adaptable and isn't based on the best available science," she said.



BASIN BOUND: Farmers and community members attended the rally in Yarrawonga on Friday calling for water minister Keith Pitt to visit the struggling southern basin.

COVID-Keith will be taken on an extended tour of the basin starting on Monday.

"We are going up to the Darling at Menindee and we are going to talk to community groups," Ms Baldwin said.

"There is a bit of a ground-swell of concern about the way government departments and politicians are treating community."



It has been almost 18 months since more than 3000 turned out in force on the banks of the Murray River at Tocumwal calling for the sacking of then water minister David Littleproud.

An effigy of Mr Littleproud was thrown in the Murray River during the rally on September 5, 2019.