La Nina is a story of winners and losers so far

There have been many winners and losers from the La Nina so far.



The onset of the La Nina weather influence across Australia late last year was supposed to produce lots more rain, and it has, just not everywhere.

Much of central and southern Queensland is still officially drought declared and graziers are still making difficult decisions about reducing stock numbers.



Most of northern Australia has done well already from consecutive active monsoon troughs but again, not everyone has shared the same bounty.



After a terrible run of poor wet seasons, Katherine in the Northern Territory had its best single rain in a decade in the past week as the Top End is also experiencing its best "return to normal" wet seasons for many years.



The best wet season for many years is being recorded across northern Australia. Graphic: Bureau of Meteorology.

Some sites in the Top End have already recorded more rain in the first half of this wet season than all the rain recorded for the whole previous wet season.



But the parched Barkly still waits in better totals, hopefully in the next week as a low pressure system in the Gulf of Carpentaria tracks west towards Western Australia over the next few days.



Elliott has received more than 100mm in recent days but further south at Tennant Creek there has not been much joy although rain is forecast this week.



Where the rain is most needed. Graphic: Queensland government.

With Queensland's drought declarations holding firm, Mount Isa in the far west has had a big weekend and its Julius Dam is starting spilling but nearby areas like Cloncurry need more.

A monsoon trough stretches across the eastern Top End into the Gulf of Carpentaria.



Northern Western Australia is also experiencing a big wet season with the passing of tropical lows and tropical cyclones with more heading south to Perth this week.

Where Queensland's rain has fallen from November to the end of January. Graphic: Bureau of Meteorology.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said north westerly winds within the monsoon are contributing to the development of a tropical low.



Once the tropical low develops, it's due to bring more heavy rainfall to the region as it passes over land.



Communities near the tropical low's path could see widespread falls of 50 to 100mm, with isolated heavier falls of 100 to 200mm per day.



MORE READING: Memories of the devastating Cyclone Yasi.

The spokeswoman said there was the potential for flooding in the Carpentaria and Barkly forecast districts, including Groote Eylandt.



Darwin has had 1366.8mm so far this wet season, compared with last wet season's total of 1179mm. The wettest wet season on record saw 2918.4mm fall in 2010-11.



Groote Eylandt Airport has had 923.2mm so far this wet season, compared with last wet season's total of 726.6mm. The wettest wet season saw 1817.2mm fall in 1999-2000.



Nhulunbuy has had 793.6mm so far this wet season, compared to last wet season's total of 567.2mm. The wettest wet season was in 1998-99 when 2287.6mm was recorded.



Tindal (Katherine) has had 552.4mm so far this wet season, compared with last wet season's total of 457.2mm. During the 2003-2004 wet season, 2220.6mm was recorded at Tindal.

The bureau says it expects the "wetter" La Nina event to continue until at least the start of autumn.

The bureau says the La Nina is likely to have "peaked" with respect to atmospheric and oceanic patterns in the tropical Pacific.



"However impacts associated with La Nina, such as above average rainfall in eastern and northern Australia, are expected to persist into early autumn, with climate outlooks indicating above average rainfall is likely for parts of these regions, particularly over northern Queensland."

