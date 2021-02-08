Zanda McDonald winner announced Wednesday

This Wednesday night, four of Australian agriculture's young leaders who have been selected as finalists in the Zanda McDonald Award will be in Orange, NSW, for the announcement of the award's winner.



Award chairman Richard Rains said this prestigous initiative, now in its seventh year, was set up to recognise passionate, young New Zealanders and Australians who were making a difference in agriculture - and came with an impressive prize package to help the winner grow their career.



The award's namesake, Zanda McDonald, was a prominent identity in the Australian beef and livestock industry and a foundation member of the Platinum Primary Producer (PPP) Group - a collective of over 150 of Australasia's top rural leaders.

Zanda died in April 2013, aged 41, following a tragic accident on his Queensland cattle property.

The four Australian finalists, aged 21-35, are Hugh Dawson, 22, head stockman at Barkly Pastoral Company in the Northern Territory; Oli Le Lievre, 28, a consultant at KPMG in Melbourne and Founder of Humans of Agriculture; Rozzie O'Reilly, 28, breeding manager at Lambpro at Holbrook in NSW; and, Tim Emery, 35, a technical officer with Tropical Beef Technology Services at the Agricultural Business Research Institute in Roma, Qld.



Mr Rains said Zanda was proud to be a farmer and worked tirelessly to encourage young people to work in the industry that he loved.

As part of his role in the PPP group he led a number of initiatives to promote his industry to the next generation.

In his honour, and in respect for one of agriculture's natural leaders, the PPP Group launched the Zanda McDonald Award in 2014, Mr Rains said.

The dinner on Wednesday comes after the interview round, which is to be held on Tuesday, also in Orange.



Mr Rains said the event's organisers have adapted the award for 2021 in response to COVID-19 border restrictions in Australia and New Zealand, and are crowning not one, but two winners - one from each side of the Tasman.



The New Zealand winner will be announced at a separate celebration in New Zealand in April.



Mr Rains said it had been a tricky few months getting to this point with various state border closures, but he's thrilled to be able to bring the finalists together next week.



"It's great to be getting underway. In addition to interviews, our finalists will receive expert media training, and spend time with leaders across the agriculture industry before the award dinner on Wednesday night, so it's going to be an action-packed few days," he said.



"Our four Aussie finalists are an impressive bunch, and we're committed to providing opportunities for them all."



The Australian and the New Zealand winner will each pick up an impressive personal development package, including a fully personalised mentoring trip in Australia and New Zealand (when travel allows), and up to $10,000 worth of tailored education or training, and media coaching.



