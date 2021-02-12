Passionfruit pushes end-of-summer use

FAR from just a finishing drizzle across the top of a pavlova, passionfruit is making a push to own what remains of summer.

Industry marketing arm, Australian Passionfruit, has reported an abundance of fresh fruit still available in store, and has urged shoppers to make the most of the fruit during the summer flush.

According to northern NSW passionfruit grower Dennis Chant, favourable growing conditions across most regions resulted in a good yield of this season.

"After much-needed rain in some of the growing regions, passionfruit lovers can expect plenty of great quality fruit to help savour the rest of the summer months," Mr Chant said.

"There will be lots of delicious passionfruit in stores, so it's a really good time for all Aussies to make the most of our locally grown passionfruit."

Hort Innovation group marketing manager Matthew Dwyer said the marketing campaign aimed to inspire Australians to add a dash of passionfruit to their every day.

"Australian passionfruit are a delicious and healthy option. Incredibly versatile, a dash of passionfruit can have a big impact on everyday meals, easily lifting your favourite desserts, breakfasts, salads and drinks from ordinary to extraordinary," Mr Dwyer said.

The organisation also boasted about the fruit's range of nutritional benefits including high vitamin C and niacin, both needed for a happy healthy brain function.

Passionfruit contains nutrients to help keep skin healthy while also being beneficial for gut health.

Passionfruit Australia released a range of recipes to help inspire consumers including:



Mini Passionfruit Pavlovas

Passionfruit Iced Tea



Passionfruit Lamingtons



Savoury Passionfruit Relish



Part of the marketing campaign included urging consumers to share how they added a dash of passionfruit by posting photos on social media with the hashtags #aussiepassionfruit and #dashofpassionfruit.



