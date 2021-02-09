Herbicide registration paves way for new oat

OFFICIAL confirmation of the registration of a new imidazolinone (imi) herbicide has paved the way for the release of the world's first imi tolerant oat variety.

Kingbale will be released by InterGrain this season.

It will be treated with Nufarm's Sentry herbicide, which has been registered for use in the oat crop, although the crop will only be for hay and seed production, not for grain oats until further research is conducted.

InterGrain and Nufarm, together with Grains Innovation Australia (GIA) worked together to develop the variety, which was bred by Michael Materne of GIA.

Kingbale is a mid-maturing variety with improved tolerance to soil residual imidazolinone herbicides.

InterGrain expects this will suit both growers concerned about imi residues from a previous crop or for those wanting to use it in conjunction with Sentry.

Agronomically Kingbale is a tall variety that has a similar disease resistance profile to the popular hay oat Wintaroo.

It has resistance to Cereal Cyst Nematode (CCN) but is likely susceptible to rust so will require proactive management with registered fungicides.

The new herbicide Sentry contains imazapic and imazapyr and is registered for use pre-sowing on a range of grass and broadleaf weeds including barley grass, brome grass and wild oats.

Sentry herbicide can be used in Kingbale crops intended for forage, oaten hay or seed production.

Officials said that when used in accordance with label instructions, Sentry was suitable for use in export oaten hay crops as no detectable residues are expected in either oaten hay or forage.

Nufarm has developed an industry stewardship program that will be released shortly and will become part of the broader Nufarm imiCrops program.