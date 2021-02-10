Dollar drives up ag export challenge in 2021 as global economy revives

Farmers should bank on the reinvigorated Australian dollar making more leaps and bounds this year, and causing increased discomfort for agricultural sector exporters.

However, bankers are far from downbeat about ag's overall market prospects, despite expectations our exchange rate with the US dollar may exceed US80 cents - about US25c above last year's export-competitive lows.

After starting its recent climb beyond US70c in November, foreign exchange pundits now tip our dollar will near US80c by mid-year.

National Australia Bank has forecast it will then hit US83 cents by year's end - well above its US77c average since the dollar floated 38 years ago.

Other forecasters do not expect much activity at those peaks, although Commonwealth Bank of Australia modelling suggests current "fair value" for our dollar should actually be above US80c right now, given the recent strength of mineral prices and grain markets.

Fortunately, for grain growers at least, the dollar's export-unfriendly ascent has been matched by a frenetic rush in many international crop commodity values.

"We see global grain prices remaining elevated, but largely counterbalanced by a higher dollar and the demise of basis," said NAB agribusiness economist, Phin Ziebell.

"All this adds up to a forecast for Australian wheat in the low $300 a tonne range this year - a respectable price, especially when factoring in good to excellent yields in the recent harvest."

Global economic recovery

Bankers also noted our higher trending dollar was a sign of improving global investor and trading confidence, which, in turn, should help underpin future export demand for many farm commodities.

Despite the current crippling northern hemisphere lockdowns and the global COVID-19 death toll now well above 2.3 million, the intense economic squeeze caused by the coronavirus pandemic was expected to ease noticeably as the year progressed and the roll out of vaccination programmes revived confidence.

"The economic and trading activity associated with China of late is an exemplar of a post-coronavirus recovery," said CBA's agribusiness strategy director Tobin Gorey.

"It's not just that China is actively spending, which has helped confidence.

"Once markets knew the vaccine was coming they could see an end point in the road ahead, and that makes a difference to the trading mood internationally, and domestically.

"US equity markets are now hitting record highs, commodity prices are broadly rallying as investors buy in to position their portfolios for faster growth, and America is close to another huge fiscal stimulus package."

As the global market mood improved the US currency was no longer in such demand as a safe haven for investors, while at the same time our dollar was attracting fresh buyers and lifting in value, especially while most commodity prices were robust.



Volatile currency

CBA's international economics and currency strategy head, Joseph Capurso believed the Australian dollar - the most volatile of the world's top 10 most traded currencies - may rise above US80c in 2021, "but it's unlikely to stay there for long".

"We expect a US78c dollar by year's end because one of its main drivers has been strong commodity prices, notably iron ore, and we think they'll come down," he said.

"Given the normal levels of volatility in our currency it may move higher, or even lower for a while, but our base case is around US78c."

Rabobank's forecast is similar - an average exchange rate holding its current ground around US77c - partly because Australia's trade tensions with China and the Reserve Bank of Australia's quantitative easing policy would "keep a lid on upside potential".

In fact, it tipped recent rises would reverse for a while before a stronger finish to the year.

Although Rabo warned there were risks to watch for, such as a potential new viral wave hitting Japan, South Korea, China or South East Asia before vaccinations took place, the agribusiness lender predicted farm markets would be on solid ground as the global economy improved after March.

"Despite the strongest exchange rate since 2014, and the punitive actions of China, high commodity prices, low interest rates and seasonal conditions are underpinning a profitable season for most farmers in 2020-21," said the bank's food and agribusiness research head, Tim Hunt.

NAB's Mr Ziebell agreed, describing Australian agriculture as being in its strongest position in years.

Despite the challenges of 2020, NAB's latest Rural Commodities Index rose 4.2 per cent last month to be 7.3pc above the same time last year.

Good returns tipped

The bank said prices for most commodities and improved seasonal conditions in many regions "should be supportive of good producer returns throughout the year".

However, Mr Ziebell, said although 2021 was expected to be another solid year for many, the appreciating dollar and volatile livestock prices would put downwards pressure on the index towards later in the year.

"This currency appreciation will likely put some pressure on rural commodity values, with export cattle prices likely to be a major driver of this unwinding," he said.

Chinese trade barriers were a feature of 2020 and their continuation, escalation or de-escalation is a key question for Australian farmers in 2021.

"With a huge crop to move and China imposing 80% tariffs, Australian barley growers have been fortunate to enjoy strong buying activity from Saudi Arabia. While this is only feed barley, the global grain price rally has allowed growers to enjoy reasonable prices."



