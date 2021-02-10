Sorghum bolstered by positive NSW season

AUSTRALIAN sorghum production is likely to be bolstered by a strong year in NSW, with farmers on the Liverpool Plains expected to have their best summer cropping season in more than a decade.

It comes as welcome relief from last season where Australia produced its lowest sorghum crop in 50 years.

Pete McKenzie, Agvance, Quirindi, said yield estimates were high following good late January / early February rainfall.

"It is a long way from being harvested but there would be paddocks with 7-8 tonne to the hectare potential," Mr McKenzie said.

Mr McKenzie said prospects were bright, especially for later sown crops, to the north as well, but faded towards the Queensland border.

"Up to Moree crop condition is generally pretty good but in the far north of the state it is not quite so good."

Further north, Queensland's prospects are also mixed.

"It's a cliché but the Darling Downs are a real mixed bag," said Brendan Taylor, AgForce grains section president.

"The pattern of the storms has been really sporadic so crop condition is varying on a paddock by paddock basis," he said.

He said overall, however, most Queensland grain producers felt slightly disappointed with the much vaunted wetter than average pattern forecast for summer.

"The La Nina has not really delivered in this part of the world," said Mr Taylor, based at Warra, on the western Darling Downs said.

He said had also been relatively dry through Central Queensland over most of summer, although there has been some rain in recent weeks.

"We've see the rain go around us a little, other areas have had good falls but while we've had the odd storm here we haven't had the consistent soaking rain we're hoping for as a region."

Mr McKenzie said moisture levels were strong on the Liverpool Plains but added farmers were concerned about mouse numbers.

"The mice are building in numbers, there have been people baiting for the past three weeks or so and some may need to reapply bait to ensure their crop is protected.

"It is not as bad as in the Central West, we think maybe because it was a bit wetter in winter, but the numbers are still building."

He said with crops at the critical grain fill period, farmers were looking to protect yield potential.

Mr Taylor said there had been issues with mice and also isolated problems with locusts in southern Queensland.

"The mice are not everywhere but I'd encourage farmers to get out and have a look to check as there are plenty about."

In terms of locusts, he said there were reports of bands of locusts in the far south of the state from St George to Goondiwindi although he said he was unsure how much damage they had caused as yet.

Interestingly, Queensland will not have to rely solely on its traditional sorghum regions of the Darling Downs, the south-west and Central Queensland for all its production this year, with a fledgling industry in the Burdekin continuing to grow.

Kelly Lund, Lund Grain, said her family's business was producing sorghum in the Burdekin, near Home Hill, in traditional sugar cane producing country.

"We don't grow sugar cane, sorghum is our bread and butter, but others who do grow cane are also experimenting with sorghum with some success," Ms Lund said.

"The tropical climate you get up here means that the crop can be grown quite quickly, we can get a crop ready to harvest in just over three months."

She said the planting window was currently open in the Burdekin and with an early start to the wet season, there was good subsoil moisture for the crop.

Further south, Ms Lund said her brother had just completed planting at Clermont in central Queensland.

While it is generally on the dry side through CQ she said there had been a number of isolated storms which mean some farmers have reasonable moisture profiles for emerging crops.