Council opposes plan to introduce dingoes into the Grampians

A western Victorian council has sided with farmers and will write to the state government to raise concerns about a proposal to introduce dingoes into the Grampians National Park.

Southern Grampians Shire Council voted unanimously this week to write to the Victorian Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and Environment Minister Lily D'Ambrosio to express its dissatisfaction with the proposal.

The Parks Victoria and traditional owners' concept, listed in the draft Greater Gariwerd Draft Landscape Management Plan, proposes to restore native ecological systems and control pest species such as rabbits, feral cats and foxes.



The plan also includes the reintroduction of dingoes to the national park - a plan which many primary producers have vehemently opposed.

It comes as close to 3000 people have signed a petition opposing the dingo plan.

Southern Grampians Shire councillor Albert Calvano, a former two-time mayor of the council, said he was shocked and outraged at the proposal which could have a detrimental impact on western Victoria.



"Agriculture is the number one industry in our shire and I see no benefit in introducing a species such as dingoes that threatens this industry and the livelihood of pioneer farmers," Cr Calvano said.



"I'm not focused on cultural aspects or Indigenous people - I am focused on the introduction of a species that will endanger native animals and the primary industry our shire relies on."



Petition proponent and Merino stud breeder, John Crawford, Rock-Bank Merinos, Victoria Valley, said community support to oppose the plan was gaining momentum.

"We've had 900 paper signatures and 1900 online and 98 per cent of those are farmers in the Western District and south-east South Australia," Mr Crawford said.

"Not a person you talk to that owns land here is not hot under the collar about the idea of dingoes being introduced into the Grampians."

Liberal Western Victorian Region MP Beverley McArthur has since called on the state government to undertake an assessment of the ecological arguments for and against the introduction of dingoes.



"It takes no imagination to understand the potential damage to some of the state's best grazing land which surrounds the park," Mrs McArthur said.

"Nor does it stretch credibility, knowing Parks Victoria's record, to realise that attempting to keep dingoes within the park would be extremely expensive and almost certain to fail.

"Even the purported environmental benefit of the scheme is highly questionable."



The state government has been contacted for comment.

