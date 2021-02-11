Love them or hate them you can't poison them, probe into death of 100 corellas

A flock of Little Corellas, often regarded as a noisy and nuisance bird, have been poisoned at Robinvale on the Murray River.



Police and Victorian Government officials want public help to find out who did it?



Victoria's Office of the Conservation Regulator has confirmed up to 100 Little Corellas died after being poisoned.

"Investigations have revealed the birds were poisoned with Methomyl - an active ingredient found in various insecticides," the office said in a statement.

Despite their reputation, Little Corellas are native birds protected by law.



The birds were seen found falling from trees in December in the Lock 15 area at Robinvale.

Anyone with information on the deaths is still being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.