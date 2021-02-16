Cane growers step up to Bundaberg conference | PHOTOS

+20 Click on the image above to see more photos.









































FARMERS, millers, harvesters and researchers from within the sugar industry came together in Bundaberg last week for the Next Gen CaseIH Step Up conference.

Held over two days, the event covered a variety of topics including technology, global marketing, sustainability, intellectual property, diseases, pests, agronomy, biosecurity and succession planning.

There was also a trade display with sponsors providing plenty of information and opportunities for discussion.

The conference included a field trip to a local controlled traffic farm, plus a visit to Agri Fibre Industries.



The event was rounded off with a dinner at Kalki Moon Distillery.

