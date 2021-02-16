New canola varieties to be heat tolerant

CANOLA breeders are set to be provided with heat tolerant germplasm that can be incorporated into new commercial varieties, as a result of research being conducted at The University of Western Australia (UWA).

The research is part of a nationally co-ordinated five-year project being led by UWA's Institute of Agriculture and funded by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), alongside other research partners.

The project is built upon the achievements from UWA's previous research on canola heat tolerance and is addressing a major impediment to achieving improved rates of genetic gain under heat stress.

The initial progress made in controlled environment screening will be validated and translated into breeder-deployable field phenotyping protocols, with extensive field testing using novel techniques such as heat chambers and validation in Australia.

Project supervisor Sheng Chen, UWA, said extended periods of high temperature stress and short periods of heat shock were major threats to canola grain and oil yield in canola grown regions in Australia.

"Annual average economic losses from heat damage in Australian canola are estimated at over $400 million with significant crop losses occurring during heat shock events," Dr Chen said.

"Canola is less cultivated in the north due to detrimental effects of high temperatures on production and quality.

"Previous studies at UWA suggested that short periods of high temperature at the pre-flowering and flowering stages can reduce grain number and grain yield, allied to floret abortion."

The project, which started in 2019, is investigating the genetic correlations between heat tolerance, environment and field performance in order to make that knowledge available to canola breeders to enable them to efficiently deploy heat tolerance genes for target environments.

It will also validate the method for field heat tolerance screening in multi-environment field trials, as well as identify functional markers and haplotypes associated with heat stress tolerance and make it available to canola breeders for rapid deployment of heat stress tolerance genes in commercial varieties.

Dr Chen said the plan was to distribute the heat tolerant canola genotypes, confirmed by multi-environment field trials, to Australian canola breeders.

"Our research provides promising germplasm and breeder-friendly procedures to accelerate the future commercial release of heat tolerant varieties," he said.

"We are developing a prototype pre-breeding facility for heat stress tolerance that could be incorporated into commercial canola breeding programs."

So far, the project has found that the critical period for heat stress in canola begins one week before the first flower and continues during the flowering period.

Flowers subject to heat stress produce fewer pods and seeds - a heat wave of three days with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees from midday for four hours and an overnight minimum temperature of 22 degrees, is sufficient to reduce canola yield.

Dr Chen said genotypes varied in heat stress tolerance, based on their ability to set seed after heat stress during flowering.

"Significant genetic variation exists among canola varieties for tolerance to heat stress," Dr Chen said.

"We are developing breeder-friendly methods for genetic improvement of heat tolerance in canola.

"Simulated heat waves of 32 degrees daily maximum and 22 degrees minimum are suitable for large-scale screening for heat tolerance in canola."

The major research work including the seed increase and screening of canola germplasm for heat tolerance under controlled environment, the physiology and genetics under heat stress, and the development of methodology and protocols for heat tolerance screening is based at UWA, while the heat tolerance validation and demonstration under field condition is a national program.

