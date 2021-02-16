Another big Wimmera sale

CONTINUING the momentum from land sales earlier in the month, more Wimmera farmland has sold at what is believed to be a district record.

A 125 hectare (308 acre) lot, over two titles, at Lower Norton, south-west of Horsham, fetched $4,800 an acre, for an overall purchase price of $1,482,864.

Agent Bill Ower, who conducted the sale, said it reflected the strong interest in farmland through the region.

Lower Norton, while conveniently situated to Horsham, often has land sales slightly lower than adjoining areas due to patches of soil with lower productivity, including areas of buckshot gravel and sand.

"This block is one of the better ones in the area, it contains some gravelly patches but they are more productive than others in the area, together with heavy clay creek flats and some lighter loams," Mr Ower said.

He said it was the highest price for dedicated farmland in the area.

"Being so close to Horsham you may see some lifestyle blocks make more on a per acre basis but this is the highest I can remember for proper farming country."

The block for sale, offered by the Plush family and bought by the Edgerton family, Lower Norton, has a number of catchment dams and can be connected to the Grampians Wimmera Mallee pipeline.

It has been cropped the past two years, with faba beans in 2019 and wheat last year.

Annual rainfall is around 425-450mm.