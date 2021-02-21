STATION buyers are set to have their options increased as properties from Gina Rinehart's company, Hancock Agriculture will hit the open market soon.

A source confirmed that the offering would include vast pastoral properties and a feedlot, which are in the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

However, Farm Weekly could not confirm at this stage how many properties and which ones would be offered.

In November the company announced it had plans to divest some of its pastoral landholdings and speculation has since been rife.

Rumours suggest that WA's Nerrima and Ruby Plains stations might be included, along with the NT's Phoenix Park which is an export pre-feeding depot, Aroona station, Willeroo station and Riveren and Inverway.

Located south west of Fitzroy Crossing, Nerrima spans 332,000 hectares and runs 14,000 head of Brangus cross cattle.

It was purchased by Ms Rinehart in 2015.

Unlike the other stations, Ruby Plains is owned by S. Kidman & Co, is a joint venture between Shanghai CRED, and Ms Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting, which is the majority owner at 67 per cent with 33pc Shanghai CRED).

Located south of Halls Creek, the 480,000ha Ruby Downs runs 4000 head of cattle, being mainly Brahman with an infusion of Charbray, Coolibah, Composite and Wagyu.

It is S. Kidman & Co's only property in WA.

The story Top end pastoral offerings on the way first appeared on Farm Weekly.