New faces on AMPC Board

ON BOARD: Brad Teys, CEO and chair of Teys Australia, was recently elected to the AMPC Board. He is pictured with new board member James Hardwick.

The Australian Meat Processor Corporation's recently-elected board features a mix of longstanding directors and a couple of new faces, which executive general manager Chris Taylor says reflects strong industry endorsement of the body's work and direction.

AMPC is on a three-year election cycle and all board positions were vacated late last year.



Mr Taylor said the return of the majority of the previous board in 2021 was a powerful indication of support for the recently refreshed AMPC strategy and the depth of its engagement with industry.

At the same time, the board welcomes high profile newcomers in Brad Teys and James Hardwick, whose skills and experience further amplify that of the returning board.

"Last year we launched a refreshed strategic plan that is truly owned by the industry, and our task for 2021 is executing against the plan. We're excited to work with the new board, including our two new directors, and I offer my congratulations to them and to our returning directors," Mr Taylor said.

"The election of Brad Teys is very significant, given his role as CEO of Teys Australia, which is such a prominent and well-regarded participant in the sector. And of equal significance is the election of James Hardwick of Hardwicks in Kyneton Vic, who brings an entirely different perspective as a director of such an innovative family-owned business.

"The board now has an even stronger mix of independent, corporate and family business experience.

"At the same time, the re-election of seven existing board members speaks to continuity and trust."

Under the new AMPC strategy, there is a clear focus on engaging processors of different sizes and commercial focus in relevant and valuable innovation activities. In particular, plant initiated projects will give processors the opportunity to partner with AMPC to complete more bespoke R&D that matters to them.

"Our new strategy is not bigger than Ben Hur, it's a grounded approach that will help us to build trust, partner with industry and deliver value," Mr Taylor said.

"Already we've seen some big gains in cross-industry collaboration and connection, and we're excited to see where 2021 takes us. We have a clear direction for the future, a strong board and genuine engagement, which is exactly where we want to be."

Government funding for AMPC has recently been guaranteed through to 2030.

