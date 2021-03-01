Big agri commodity conference goes virtual

Industry-leading experts will benchmark sector performance and explore the challenges and opportunities for growing Australian agriculture at this week's ABARES Outlook 2021 conference.

Australia's premier agricultural information-sharing and networking event is going virtual for the first time, with more than 1200 delegates registered.

A diverse range of sessions are scheduled across the four days traversing the food, fibre, fisheries and forestry industries, as well as water, climate, biosecurity, horticultural labour, and trade and deglobalisation.

This year's theme is Growing Australian agriculture in an uncertain world.

It all starts tomorrow with Agriculture Minister David Littleproud's opening address, and ABARES acting executive director Jared Greenville's scene-setting Agriculture Outlook statement.

Dr Greenville said Outlook 2021 will be a milestone event, with its virtual environment allowing for greater networking and access to some of the world's foremost thought-leaders on trade, technology and politics.

"This year's conference marks just over 12 months since the pandemic took a foothold in Australia, so it's going to be a significant opportunity to share views on our response and recovery," Dr Greenville said.

"Another highlight will be the 2021 Science Award winners' showcase on Thursday 4 March where we celebrate science and innovation.

"The ABARES team is very excited about this year's Outlook and we look forward to hearing everyone's ideas on how we continue growing Australian agriculture in these uncertain times.

"With a boom winter crop, agricultural production is bouncing back from drought and defying a pandemic, but there are a number of challenges, not least of which are global instability and emerging Asia.

"Australian agriculture has a history of resilience, adaption and innovation. We have the fundamentals in place, but we cannot be complacent."

For sessions, speaker details and times visit ABARES Outlook 2021.

ALSO SEE:

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.