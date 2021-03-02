Will Evans steps in as new NT cattlemen's chief

Will Evans is the new chief executive of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association, replacing Ashley Manicaros.

Mr Evans replaces Ashley Manicaros who took on the role in 2018 and left in unexplained circumstances late last year.



Mr Evans is the former chief executive of the NT Livestock Exporters Association and was a policy officer with the Cattle Council of Australia in Canberra.



He moved to the Territory three years ago.



"For me, the NTCA has always been the pre-eminent beef and cattle industry association in Australia," Mr Evans said.



"The NTCA represents a large membership base with a broad spectrum of opportunities and challenges.



"I'm looking forward to getting out with the members, talking about these issues and working with them to chart a pathway forward."



NTCA president Chris Nott thanked acting CEO Romy Carey for her hard work over the recent months and welcomed Mr Evans to the NTCA.



"We are excited about the appointment of Will Evans, and we look forward to him bringing a fresh perspective to the association," Mr Nott said.



He will take up his new role on March 22.

