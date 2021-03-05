Teys' greats hanging up their hats

Two of the beef processing sector's biggest icons will hang up their hats from July 1.



Geoff Teys and Brad Teys announced on Friday afternoon that after a collective 90 years of experience, they would be stepping down from their respective roles as executive director of livestock and chief executive officer.

The company's general manager of commercial, Andrew MacPherson, will take up position in the CEO's chair, while Geoff remains on the Teys Board as director and Brad as executive chairman.

Reflecting on his 50 years of service - which included 42 years leading the livestock team and 31 years as executive director of livestock - Geoff said after careful consideration and planning, he was confident that now is the right time to step back from day-to-day operations.



"This year not only marks my 50th year in the business, but also the Teys family's 75th year in the Australian beef industry," he said.



"In this time we have seen many changes, but one thing has remained constant - the enduring spirit, courage and determination of Australia's agricultural communities.



"I am proud and humbled to have worked alongside so many committed and hard-working individuals, and I wish you all the greatest success in the future."



In making the announcement, Brad expressed his gratitude for Geoff's contribution to the beef sector.

"While we will recognise and celebrate the immense contribution that Geoff has made to the Teys organisation and the Australian beef industry in due course, I would like to express my gratitude for Geoff's unwavering support and the respect I have for Geoff's passion, dedication and contribution," Brad said.



"There are very few people who have had such a positive impact on the industry and the people in it."



Geoff Teys has given 50 years of service to the beef processing sector, which included 42 years leading the livestock team and 31 years as executive director of livestock at Teys Australia.

When he steps back on July 1, Brad will celebrate 20 years as CEO and two years as CEO and chairman of the Teys Board.



"I have also been fortunate over my 40-year career to witness and be a part of immense change in the Australian beef industry," he said.



"Through an unrelenting commitment to remaining nimble and innovative, Teys has not only adapted but thrived."



The beginnings of the Teys business date back to 1946, when four brothers, Cid, Cliff, Mick, and Max Teys opened their first butcher shop in Brisbane's Woolloongabba.



In 1954 they purchased a cattle yard at Beenleigh, which later became the site of the first Teys beef processing plant. The second plant at Biloela was acquired in 1954 and the third, at Naracoorte, SA, was added in 1998 to improve year-round cattle supply and support EU market export growth.

Brad said Teys had, over the years, been transformed from a small, family-run business into a "modern, efficient and customer-focused global player".



"I am immensely proud of these achievements. The one constant has been a talented and dedicated team," he said.

The move is a calculated one, having been in the planning for a number of years, Brad said.

"Andrew and I have worked closely and as one team for the past 10 years and will continue to do so," he said."



Brad said Andrew MacPherson would bring a wealth of experience to the role, having served as CEO of Cargill Beef Australia prior to the Cargill/Teys joint venture in 2011.

That venture saw new operations in Wagga Wagga, Tamworth and Jindalee, NSW, added the the Teys company and also enhanced access to international markets through Cargill's international sales network, industry leadership and expertise.



"Post joint venture, Andrew was instrumental in leading integration before being appointed to general manager of commercial," Brad said.



In the role, Mr MacPherson's primary responsibilities included group strategy, sales and marketing, leading the value-add and further processing business (Teys Australia Food Solutions), Teys USA and a number of mergers and acquisitions in the wholesale/distribution and international trading channels.

On becoming CEO, Andrew MacPherson said while the plans for a seamless transition had been in place for a number of years, to be entrusted with the responsibility of CEO is a huge privilege.



"We have an experienced and capable leadership team and I look forward to continuing to work with Brad and guiding the business through the next growth phase and building on the legacy of the Teys family," he said.

In addition to remaining on the board, Brad will also continue to provide support and leadership in the areas of livestock, operations, capital projects and industrial relations as the business transitions through the leadership changes.

