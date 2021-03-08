Hillcrest makes stunning $2244/acre

THE 257 hectare (635 acre) Thangool property Hillcrest has sold at auction for $1.425 million - the stunning equivalent of about $5545/ha ($2244/acre).



Located at Lawgi Dawes, Hillcrest was offered by the estate of Phillip Lamb and sold to local landholders Peter and Lisa Wippel.

Marketing agent Richard Brosnan, Ray White Rural, said six of the 10 registered bidders were active at the auction on March 4.

Hillcrest is described as two-thirds scrub and one third forest country. The property has been run as a mixed enterprise including poultry for both eggs and meat production, a piggery, dairy and in later times cattle.



Water is supplied by three dams, a bore and the Grevillea Water Scheme.



