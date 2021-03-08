Currawong heads to auction

GOOD interest is expected in the Pierce family's Baralaba property Currawong, which will be auctioned by Hourn and Bishop Qld in Moura on March 30.

Located 21km from Baralaba, Currawong covers 1351 hectares (3338 acres) and is carrying a large body of fresh feed following reduced stocking rates during the past 12 months.

Historically, the property is said to have run about 480 backgrounders or the adult cattle equivalent.

Currawong has a newly constructed set of steel cattle yards with a vet crush, six-way pound, branding cradle, a single deck loading ramp, and watering points.

Currawong consists of a mix of scrub soils originally timbered with brigalow, blackbutt, bauhinia, bonewood, bottle trees with some country rising up to ironbark, bloodwood and rosewood tableland areas.



The property has been sown to improved pastures with established stands of buffel, green panic and Rhodes grass. The extensive legumes include seca stylo, siratro and wynn cassia. Para grass has also been established in the brigalow melon hole country.



There are 10 main paddocks.



Improvements include a highset four-bedroom home, large machinery shed and workshop.

Water is supplied from a secure 5.5 megalitre allocation from the Benleith Water Board which is reticulated to 10 watering points, and five dams.

Brad Hanson, Hourn and Bishop Qld, said Currawong was an opportunity to buy strong cattle country with secure water in a highly sought-after location.



"Currawong would suit either a breeding, backgrounding or fattening enterprise," Mr Hanson said.



Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn and Bishop Qld.

