THE outstanding 122 hectare (302 acre) Darling Downs irrigation farm Zephyr has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.75 million.



Located on the Toowoomba Cecil Plains Road at Norwin east of Cecil Plains, the sale price is equal to about $22,541/ha ($9106/acre).



A total of seven parties registered to bid at the auction, with the property selling to an established local family.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Zephyr.

Zephyr features deep, black, friable clay soils and has been fully developed with flood proof hardstand, new sheds and a silo complex.



The irrigation bore has a annual 93 megalitre nominal groundwater allocation, plus carry over.



A 60ha dryland sorghum crop, 22ha irrigated sorghum crop, 17ha late irrigated corn crop, and a 17ha early irrigated corn were included in the sale.



The marketing of Zephyr was handled by Myles Cosgrove, Ray White Rural Toowoomba.



MORE READING: 'Jimbour Plain auction'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.



The story Zephyr breezes in with $2.75 million | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.