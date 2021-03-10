Echo, Culgoa deliver Deepwater choices | Videos

TWO excellent properties in the Deepwater district of the northern New England region of NSW are on the market.

The Echo Aggregation comprises of seven properties covering 5200ha (12,849 acres) and features an extensive frontage to Deepwater River, with a 104 megalitre water licence.

Culgoa covers 882ha (2180 acres) and is a mixed grazing and farming enterprise with a 165ML irrigation licence.



Echo Aggregation

Located east of Deepwater, NSW, and midway between Glen Innes and Tenterfield, Echo Aggregation ranges from river flats to sheltered timbered hills.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Echo Aggregation.

Echo lends itself to cattle breeding, backgrounding or woolgrowing.

Added production security is provided by a centre pivot used to irrigate the fertile river flats. The pivot has previously been used to grow silage for livestock, but could be used for cropping or horticultural applications.



Improvements include four homes, cottages and shedding as well as multiple sets of cattle and sheep yards. Located handy to the large four bedroom homestead on Echo is a modern set of stables.



In addition to the 12km of single and double frontage to Deepwater River, there are numerous dams, creeks, and seasonal gullies backed by a 965mm annual rainfall.



Culgoa

Culgoa comprises of 882ha (2180 acres) of open grazing country.

Management has been enhanced with major improvements in paddock design and internal fencing. Water is also a key feature of the property, including an extensive frontage to Deepwater River, seasonal gullies, and numerous dams. In addition, there is a 165ML water licence.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Culgoa.

Improvements include a modern homestead set in established gardens, a six stand shearing shed, large machinery shed and steel cattle yards.

Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, or Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, Ray White Rural NSW.



