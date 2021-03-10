Whiteside resigns as Ausveg CEO

JAMES Whiteside has resigned from his position as Ausveg chief executive officer after five years in the role.

Ausveg announced the resignation this afternoon in a statement, saying Mr Whiteside was stepping down in order "to pursue other interests".

He will remain in the role to oversee the delivery of the major horticulture industry event, Hort Connections in Brisbane, and to hand over to the incumbent.

Mr Whiteside became CEO in December 2016, taking over the job after the abrupt departure of Richard Mulcahy in May that year.



Ausveg skills-based director Simon Bolles acted as interim CEO between May and December.



Mr Whiteside was the chief operating officer at Incitec Pivot, a company he worked at for 23 years.

Mr Whiteside is a non-executive director of Verdant Minerals and was a director of Agribusiness Australia.

Ausveg chair Bill Bulmer said the board accepted the resignation and wished Mr Whiteside well in his future endeavours.



"Throughout his time at Ausveg, James has focused strongly on delivering value to the country's vegetable and potato growers and has been a strong advocate for efficient and effective representation at national and state levels," Mr Bulmer said.

"James was instrumental in the establishment of the Horticulture Council, which has ensured that the vegetable and potato industries, and the broader horticulture industry, contribute a consolidated view on important national policy discussions that impact businesses throughout the supply chain."

A search for Mr Whiteside's replacement is underway.



