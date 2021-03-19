Attractive Roseleigh offered

THE productive and highly attractive Kyogle district grazing property Roseleigh covers 544 hectares (1344 acres).



Located on Iron Pot Creek, 20 minutes from Kyogle, the historic property in 16 titles has an estimated a carrying capacity of 200-plus breeders.

The country runs from creek flats suited to cultivation enhanced by a 51 megalitre irrigation licence, through to areas of rolling kikuyu hills and valleys, with some timbered areas.



There are substantial stands of millable timber on the property, which will continue to develop as a saleable asset.

In addition to the alluvial creek flats, most of the northern part of the farm consists of rich volcanic red and chocolate basalt soils.

Water is in abundance. Roseleigh has about a 2km double frontage to Iron Pot Creek, in addition an extensive trough system as well as spring-fed gullies and dams. The average annual rainfall is 1016-1066mm.

Improvements include a very comfortable timber homestead, large new hay/machinery shed, three bay machinery shed and two sets of equipped cattle yards.

Expressions of interest close on April 14.

Contact Andrew Adcock, 0407 674 972, Adcock Partners Property and Livestock, or Mike Smith, Kyogle Real Estate, 0413 300 680.

