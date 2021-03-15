LOCATED 71km south west of Roma, Maneroo covers 4598 hectares (11,362 acres) carrying a heavy coverage of buffel, Mitchell, button, native grasses and herbages.



The freehold property features fertile, mixed red and brown loams originally timbered with box, sandalwood, myall, brigalow, belah, wilga running to timbered bendee ridges.



Areas have been blade ploughed, stickraked, with oats and forage sorghum grown and now returned to grass. A PMAV is locked in.



Maneroo has some 30 water points with earth dams, plus Scrubby Creek.



Maneroo is located 71km south west of Roma and covers 4598 hectares (11,362 acres).

Improvements include a well maintained three bedroom homestead, steel cattle yards, three stand shearing shed, five bay machinery shed and workshop, and a machinery/hay shed.



The carrying capacity is estimated to be 500-plus breeders and progeny, or 750 steers easily in normal years.



Marketing agent Darryl Langton, Nutrien Harcourts, said Maneroo was quality buffel grass grazing country in the Mt Abundance/Muckadilla region. The property had a long history of conservative stocking and pasture development.



Maneroo is carrying a heavy coverage of buffel, Mitchell, button, native grasses and herbages.

"Marneroo is being offered for sale by auction and presented with an excellent body of grass," Mr Langton said.

Maneroo will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Roma on April 22.

Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.



MORE READING: 'Maranoa's Lorne heads to auction on April 16'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.



The story Maneroo on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.