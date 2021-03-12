Rosedale cracks $2.11 million | Video

STUNNING Sunshine Coast hinterland property Rosedale has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.11 million.



Located in the picturesque Delaneys Creek area, the 31 hectare (77 acre) property has breathtaking views of lush rolling green hills and the Glass House Mountains.



Ray White auctioneer Mitch Peereboom took 31 bids on the hotly contested property.

The newly renovated five bedrooms, two bathroom executive residence is the centrepiece of the property. The open-plan home features a wrap around verandah, chef's kitchen, a huge master bedroom suite, two fireplaces and plunge swimming pool.



There is also a set of cattle yards, a four bay lock up garage, and carport.



Water is is supplied from a spring fed seasonal creek and dams.

The marketing of Rosedale was handled by Jez McNamara and Jason Mattiazzi, Ray White Rural.

