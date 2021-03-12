Roma's Siwa makes $8.77 million

ADRIAN and Margaret Tiller's 4976 hectare (12,294 acre) Roma property Siwa has sold at a Ray White Rural auction in Brisbane for $8.77 million.

The sale price is equal to about $1762/ha ($713/acre).

Located 100km south of Roma in a brigalow/belah belt, the marsupial proof fenced property is organic certified and about 98 per cent white on Queensland Government vegetation maps.

Some 1685ha of Siwa is cultivated. The balance is either raked and suitable for future cultivation, or cutter bared, pelleted or recently pulled.

The grazing country has a dense coverage of buffel along with natural pastures including Mitchell and Flinders grasses.

The well improved property has 13 dams, which are filled by overland flow and are connected by a bore drain.

The marketing of Siwa was handled by Rob Wildermuth from Ray White Rural.

