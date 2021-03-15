US futures feeling pressure

We started this week with nearby Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures trading down to the bottom of the trading range that has been in place since the start of January. Unlike corn and soybeans, global wheat stocks are not that tight, and demand for US wheat seems to be weakening, putting pressure on US futures prices.

We also had a forecast for rain and snow in dry areas of the Southern Plains Hard Red Winter wheat areas in the US to add to downward pressure on prices.

The last peak in the market, on February 25, delivered us our highest closing nearby futures price since May 2014. The momentum to go higher was not there, and the market is in the process of falling back to wherever support seems to emerge.

In theory we should be at the bottom of the cycle this week, with the low end of the recent trading range providing support to keep prices from going any lower.

In $A terms the market was still above $A300 a tonne for both old and new season wheat contracts to start this week. The sideways move in the $A CBOT chart means that the upward trend in values in place since August 2020 has now been broken. This week will test to see if the $300/t support level can hold.

The last time nearby futures were trading below $A300/t was December 23. It was the move above $A300/t at that stage which has driven the support for wheat prices in this year's post harvest market.

MARKET UPDATE: The weekly movements in wheat prices. Source: Malcolm Bartholomaeus.

We basically went from the end of November until December 23 with CBOT futures under $A300/t, which delivered the drop in our cash market during the second half of our harvest period. We could be heading back to those harvest price levels now if prices continue to move lower in the near term.

Meanwhile, the latest United States Department of Agriculture data is showing that global stocks are rising by 893,000t in 2020/21, stocks outside of China are rising by 2.143 million tonnes, and stocks outside of China and the US are rising by 6.502mt.

Of those increased wheat stocks outside of China and the US, 2.8mt are accumulating in India, but that still leaves 3.7mt building up elsewhere, in countries that actively engage in global trade.

That is why we are not seeing the same pressure on wheat prices from tight stocks that we are reading about in the corn and soybean markets. It is also why Russian government policy is important for wheat prices moving forward, because it is basically Russia which is controlling that last component of the build-up in global wheat stocks.