Academic's prized beef operation hits the market

Agents expect a buyer will pay more than $12 million for a well established Wagyu operation in Victoria's King Valley.



The farm aggregation of 847ha comes with a Wagyu and Wagyu/Angus herd of about 1300 head walk-in walk-out.



The beef enterprise is being sold by Melbourne academic, Professor Bob Officer AM, who established it 25 years ago after initially flirting with the idea of owning a hobby farm.



Prof. Officer has now reached his 80's after a long career which has included university chairs in Australia and scholarships and visiting professorships to other universities in the US.



He feels it is time to end his "completely satisfying" experience in agriculture.

He first graduated with an agricultural science degree although his later career led him into finance and business roles, latterly as Professor of Finance at the University of Melbourne.

The farm comes with multiple homes including a six bedroom main homestead, plus all operating equipment and machinery.

"I liked the notion of being able to visit and be actively engaged there for breaks of a few days each time," Prof. Officer said.

He said seasons in the local district were "uniquely reliable" which made it highly productive for grazing.

He added to his first purchase when other district properties came on to the market.



"I found that Wagyu beef was not a fad, rather a high value enterprise option that served the increasing community demand for quality beef products that are both healthy and with a uniqueness of taste, and thus satisfaction for the consumer."

Prof. Officer invested in Japanese Wagyu genetics.

There are extensive and fully functional farming infrastructure on all four farm holdings include machinery, fodder storage and feeding facilities with large dam storages for stock water.

Elders Real Estate Wangaratta selling agent Michael Everard said the aggregation comprised farms which were within 10km of each other.

The major block is Leatarn with homestead designed by the late and renowned architect Guilford Bell, with inground salt water swimming pool, extensive gardens and orchards with fresh water and bore supplies.

It includes intensive feed pad areas, hay, and machinery shedding, plus the farm office, cattle yard infrastructure and three bedroom resident managers home.

Nearby is Handcocks also with a three bedroom cottage plus additional cattle infrastructure.

The adjoining Barton and Simpsons also feature yard and machinery shed infrastructure.

Together they house a major dam storage with solar pumping and dams which support the whole of the holding.

The six bedroom homestead has a swimming pool and is set in an attractive garden and orchard environment.

"In addition, there is local district agistment land either under lease or available for lease" Mr Everard says.

Cattle are grown out on the property and sent to external feedlots for finishing.

The existing and long farm manager of 25 years together with the overseer are both resident on the holdings and will continue to provide experienced and effective farm operations.



Mr Everard said Moyhu Wagyu was the right scale and at the right location to demand consideration by corporate purchasers or high net worth investors.



For more information contact Michael Everard on 0408 653 161.

