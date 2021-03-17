Top End has already beaten wet season rain average

The Top End of Australia is already celebrating its best wet season for years.



With more than a month to go before the season officially ends, and dragonflies signal the arrival of the dry, La Nina has produced the goods in this part of the world.



For the northern wet season, rainfall has been average to above average for much of northern Australia, but below average in the Queensland's south-east.



Rain so far in the Top End has already eclipsed long-term averages for Darwin, at the top, and Katherine, at the bottom - of the Top End.



There is more rain about this week after a relatively quiet March but January and February delivered in spades, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

With one-and-a-half months to go Darwin has recorded 1618mm of rain against the 1458.1mm long-term average.

This compares with 1180mm recorded by the end of last wet season at Darwin airport, only 70 per cent of the long-term average for the wet season.

Katherine has recorded 1129.2mm of rain against its 954.4mm long-term average.

In comparison, Katherine only recorded 457.2mm recorded in the previous wet season, under half of its average.

It was the second disastrous wet season in a row for Katherine.

Most notable across the Top End so far this wet has been the absence of much cyclonic activity.



The official cyclone season runs until the end of April.

Most of the rain has fallen from the La Nina-inspired monsoon bands which have been stationary across the Top End for weeks at a time.

