Agribusiness buzz in brief

Europe sobering up

Despite the coronavirus pandemic causing surging demand for take home liquor, results published by major European breweries, including Heineken and Carlsberg, highlight how hard total beer consumption was hit in 2020.

Heineken's net revenue fell almost 12 per cent, said beverages analyst with GlobalData, Holly Inglis, who also noted consumption was already declining prior to COVID-19.

Eastern Europe recorded a compound annual growth rate fall of 0.1pc between 2015-2019, highlighting "a deeper issue in progress".

Carlsberg's beer volumes in Western Europe dropped 4.3pc in 2020 because of channel closures, despite the brewer making several acquisitions in Germany (Wernesgruner Brewery) and the UK (Marston's).

Changing consumer trends in alcohol consumption were reducing overall beer demand, despite an influx in low/no alcohol variants, including Guinness 0.0.

According to GlobalData, Europe's two largest beer consumers, Russia and Germany lost CAGR volumes of 0.7pc and 0.9pc respectively between 2015 and 2019.

"In Germany 30pc of consumers have stopped buying beer products or are buying them in smaller quantities orless frequently since COVID-19," Ms Inglis said.

"The pandemic has propelled an already emerging shift toward health concerns."

.........

Vitalharvest sale plan 'ROC-ed'

Macquarie Bank's takeover plans for the agricultural real estate investment group Vitalharvest Freehold Trust have not gone as smoothly as planned after a non-binding offer from the Australian-Chinese owned ROC Private Equity partnership has shaped up as a superior proposal.

ROC, which originally was a private equity funds advisory business within Macquarie Bank until sold and renamed in 2014, has proposed paying $1.08 cash per unit by way of a trust scheme, or alternatively buying all Vitalharvest's assets for $315 million.

Vitalharvest owns the citrus and berry farms leased to horticultural producer and marketer Costa Group.

It initially received the Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) takeover offer in November, prompting the two to enter a scheme implementation process.

However, early this month Vitalharvest decided the ROC's 11th hour proposal was a significant new matter, which forced it to postpone its scheduled unitholder meeting to decide the deal.

Roc, which recently bought Emerald Grain Japanese agribusiness Sumitomo Corporation, plans to present a binding offer for Vitalharvest by late March.

West Australian-based real estate fund manager, Primewest, which owns about 20 per cent of Vitalharvest and manages some of its properties, initially backed Macquarie's takeover, as did the Costa family which owns about 6pc of the trust and has apparently already organised new lease deals with MIRA in anticipation of Macquarie's new ownership.

.........

Megafert pays back $2.8m

The remnants of collapsed South Australian fertiliser wholesale and import outfits Megafert and Interfert Australia have finally paid about $2.8 million to the companies' unsecured creditors, many of them fertiliser retailers.

The businesses, co-owned by Peter Evans and John Simper and their financial backers, were placed in administration in 2011 with creditors' claims totalling almost $48m.

About 70 unsecured Interfert creditors will get 6.6 cents for every dollar they were owed, and 53 Megafert creditors collect about 2.4 cents in the dollar.

NAB reportedly extinguished about $100m in outstanding debts owed by the companies and their principals whose ventures began importing fertiliser for the southern Australian market in 2005.

.........

Williams beefs up

Prominent agribusiness deal broker and partner in corporate advisory firm Kidder Williams, David Williams, has been busy enlarging his high value grazing interests just outside Melbourne.

Mr Williams (pictured) and his immediate family recently added 470 hectares to their property Fairfield near Romsey, taking it to about 2000 hectares.

The farm is largely leased to prominent Victorian Wagyu beef propducer, David Blackmore.

Investment banker, Mr Williams, who advises the likes of Bega Cheese, Tassal Group and ROC Partners, reportedly recently paid $4.3 million for two neighbouring holdings sold by Colliers International so he could expand his footprint on Melbourne's northern outskirts.

.........

Off the boards

Salmon farming and seafood retailing business Tassal Group and the dismembering dairy and cereals business Freedom Foods Group are among about 20 listed companies set to be removed from the Standard and Poor's Australian Securities Exchange top 200 index next week after the latest quarterly rebalance of S&P/ASX indices.

Freedom Foods and other agribusinesses, Duxton Water, Pure Foods Tasmania and Vitalharvest Freehold Trust will also be part of a long list of companies shuffled off the ASX All Ordinaries listing.

New inclusions on the All Ords range from meal kit home delivery business Marley Spoon, to Aussie Broadband and Booktopia Group.

.........

RAAA job site takes off

The Regional Aviation Association of Australia has launched a dedicated aviation jobs site on its web site at www.raaa.com.au



RAAA represents at least 100 aviation organisations including major regional carriers such as Regional Express, Alliance Airlines, Air North, Skippers Aviation, Maroomba Airlines and Chartair, as well as flying schools and charter companies



The RAAA jobs site was a "desperately needed" place for aviation workers looking for work, who until now were without a go-to place to identify aviation specific jobs, said chief executive officer Steven Campbell.



"We are not stopping at pilot jobs. We have a vast range of aviation roles, including engineers, office and operational staff," he said.



"We also represent a broad range of organisations in the aviation field, such as flight training, fuel companies, airports and even insurance companies."



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

