THE Camm family is selling its versatile Balonne River irrigation, dryland farming and grazing property Morocco.

The 5939 hectare (14,675 acre) freehold property is being offered through Colliers International by an expression of interest process.

Located 65km north of St George, the property has 928ha of flood irrigation across 16 irrigation fields, and 2828ha of dryland cultivation with 1130ha flood protected.



There are also 1771ha of river grazing country.

Colliers International's promotional for Morocco.

Morocco features significant water entitlements totaling 15,165 megalitres supplying water storages with a combined capacity of 17,800ML.

There is also a licence for a 26,320 head feedlot.

Morocco was acquired by the Camm family in 2006 as a strategic link in its beef supply chain.

Morocco's water storages have a combined capacity of 17,800 megalitres.

The property comprises of predominantly level to gently undulating country bound by the Balonne River on the eastern boundary. The Balonne River provides beneficial flooding across select areas.

Areas to the west of the river comprise of brown and black self-mulching cracking clay soils originally timbered with coolibah and brigalow.

Morocco has 928ha of flood irrigation across 16 irrigation fields.

Improvements include a five bedroom, three bathroom homestead. There are also staff quarters with five bedrooms, and a two-bedroom cottage, machinery shed, workshop and grain storage.

Contact Phillip Kelly, 0436 366 578, or Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, Colliers International.

MORE READING: 'Talwood: Well grassed Cheriton on the market'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.



The story Versatile Morocco up for grabs | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.