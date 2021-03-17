Bradstreet's Dalkeith sold walk in, walk out

SIGNIFICANT Western Downs cattle breeding property Dalkeith Station has sold for an undisclosed figure to nearby landholder, Bidgel Grazing Company.



Located in the Flinton/Teelba region east of St George, the 15,411 hectare (38,081 acre) property was sold on a walk in, walk out basis.

Pre-sale expectations had Dalkeith selling for $6000-$7000 a breeder area.

Dalkeith was offered by the Newcastle, NSW, based Bradstreet family was sold through an expression of interest process conducted by JLL Agribusiness and handled by JLL directors Clayton Smith and Chris Holgar.

Dalkeith has excellent improvements.

The large-scale breeding and backgrounding enterprise features extensive improved buffel grass pastures and established cultivation.



Dalkeith was offered with farming plant and equipment, as well as 1100 Angus cross cows, 500 PTIC first calf heifers, 300 recently joined heifers, and 80 working Angus bulls.

The Bradstreet family is extremely well known for its long term role in the Hunter Valley automotive industry. The sale coincided with the planned retirement of long term manager John Wilson.

Dalkeith is a large stand-alone breeding and finishing business.

Dalkeith had been progressively developed since 2012 with significant pasture improvement, regrowth clearing, exclusion fencing and livestock handling and feeding infrastructure.

Dalkeith has an estimated carrying capacity of 2000 breeders, growing out all progeny to feeder age on crops.

There is about 1850ha of cultivation, with scope to grow grain and fodder crops. A further 1500ha of previously farmed country has been sown to improved pasture.

Improvements include the manager's residence, two cottages and worker's quarters, as well as various hay, grain and machinery sheds, an airstrip and seed silage/grain bunker and grain storage.

MORE READING: 'Roma's Maneroo on the market'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.



The story Bradstreet's Dalkeith sold walk in, walk out first appeared on Queensland Country Life.